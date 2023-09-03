Home » SpaceX Dragon Capsule Successfully Departs ISS as NASA’s Crew-6 Mission Concludes
SpaceX Dragon Capsule Successfully Departs ISS as NASA’s Crew-6 Mission Concludes

SpaceX Dragon Capsule Carrying NASA Crew-6 Members Begins Return Trip from ISS

The SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully separated from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, carrying the four crew members of NASA’s Crew-6 mission. The spacecraft is now en route to the coast of Florida.

Dragon Endurance, with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen (mission commander) and pilot Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev aboard, detached from the Harmony module at 7:05 a.m. EST. It is expected to reach the coast of Tampa, West Florida, around 12:07 p.m. on Monday, September 4.

The return journey had been delayed by one day due to unfavorable weather conditions in the landing area. This marks the end of a successful six-month mission for Crew-6, during which they conducted scientific research and maintenance tasks at the ISS.

In an emotional moment before separation, Bowen expressed his gratitude for being part of the expedition. He acknowledged the remarkable accomplishment of 23 years of continuous occupation of the International Space Station, describing it as a privilege and an honor.

Since its launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 2, the Crew-6 mission has been dedicated to various tasks, including accommodating the visiting Axiom crew, conducting three spacewalks, performing maintenance work, and contributing to the overall improvement of the space station.

“This week, we welcomed the visiting Axiom crew on board, did three spacewalks, did a lot of maintenance, and we hope to leave the space station a little better than we found it,” said Hoburg during a farewell ceremony.

Throughout their stay, the Crew-6 members briefly coexisted with the crew of Crew-7, who recently arrived at the ISS. Crew-7, led by NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and European Space Agency’s Andreas Mogensen, as well as Satoshi Furukawa from JAXA and Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos, will also embark on a six-month mission.

As Crew-6 heads back to Earth, their successful efforts on the ISS will be commemorated as they pass the baton to Crew-7. These missions not only contribute to scientific advancements but also strengthen international collaborations in space exploration.

