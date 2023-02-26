Mario Rui was sent off in the 67th minute of Empoli-Napoli leaving 10 in Spalletti’s team. All the fault of a foul reaction

To complicate the evening of Napoli a Empoli (HERE the live text) was a red card because of which the team of Spalletti, at that moment already on 2-0, found himself with a man down from 67 ‘. The referee Separated it has in fact decided to punish with direct expulsion Mario Ruiguilty of a reaction foul against Caputo. It happens that the Portuguese kicks the former Sampdoria striker from the ground, being caught in the act by the Var. Molfetta’s whistle, called to the monitor, no longer had any doubts. Now the player will definitely miss the next two games, i.e. against Lazio and Atalanta. Spalletti’s reaction after the match: I’m sorry, but this is a symptom of lack of maturity

Mario Rui, direct red: the previous one

Mario Rui did not start from the victory over Cremona of last February 12th. From there Spalletti preferred them Olivera both against the Sassuolo in the league and in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League withunity

Frankfurt

. Not the first time the Portuguese has seen a direct red card waved in his face. It happened to him last year too Naples-Spartak Moscow valid for the second day of the Europa League round. Also in that case the Azzurri were ahead (immediate goal by Elmas), but the winger intervened in a very harsh way on Moses. At first the referee opted for a yellow card, only to exacerbate the penalty once recalled to the Var. In that case, the Russians came back and won… 3-2, a result that – luckily for Mario Rui – didn’t it was repeated with Empoli.