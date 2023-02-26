Home World Turkey, new earthquake shock
World

Turkey, new earthquake shock

Turkey, new earthquake shock

New shock of earthquake in Turkey, of magnitude 5.3. The AFAD emergency agency announced that the epicenter was registered in the Obruk Bor district, in Nigde, in the central-southern part of the country.

The population felt the earthquake and there were panic scenes. The quake was also felt in nearby districts and provinces, such as Konya and Kayseri.

Earthquake in Turkey, new roundups by Erdogan: bloggers and social users arrested

by our correspondent Corrado Zunino

