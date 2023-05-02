The referees’ commission: The referees correctly ordered penalties in Liberec and against Pilsen in favor of Sparta

The end of Sunday’s match in Liberec aroused great emotions, the penalties for Sparta, after which Prague turned the tide in the set-up, were not liked by the home players or coach Slovan Luboš Kozlov. According to the commission, the judges were not wrong.

First, in the 87th minute, Dominik Starý correctly ordered a penalty kick for a foul by the home team’s Gigli Ndefe on the escaping Jan Kucht. According to the commission, the Liberec defender, who was sent off after the second yellow card, kicked an opponent with his knee in the calf. From the subsequent penalty, Awer Mabil equalized at 1:1.

The commission agreed that in the fifth minute of regulation, the referees correctly ordered a second penalty for the guests. At first it seemed that Starý was reviewing a sharp foul by Spartan Patrik Vydra on the monitor due to a possible red card, but video referee Jana Adámková alerted him to a foul by the home team’s Lukáš Červ in the penalty area. According to the commission, the Liberec midfielder kicked Tomáš Wiesner’s calf with his sole.

Mabil did not hesitate even from the second penalty and turned the score to 2:1. In the end, his team won 3:1 under Ještěd and won the basic part of the top competition by two points ahead of Slavia, who unexpectedly only drew 1:1 with Hradec Králové at home on Sunday.

Sparta played the penalty correctly even in Wednesday's thrashing with Plzní at the hands of Lukáš Hejda in the penalty area. The committee considered that the visiting captain made an obvious movement of the whole body and hand towards the ball. Ladislav Krejčí Jr. scored from a penalty kick in the 14th minute of regulation and turned the score to 2:1.

In a tense duel at Letná, the commission reproached referee Pavlo Orl for the only serious mistake. In the first minute of regulation, he gave visiting Kaš a red card and not just a yellow card for hitting his opponent in the face with his hand.

On the other hand, according to the commission, after the intervention of the video referee, the head referee did not correctly recognize Krejčí’s goal in the first half after a foul, and equally well evaluated the situation at the beginning of the second act, when the ball did not cross the goal line after a jam in the home goal. In the 83rd minute, Orel did not correctly award a penalty kick after Kuchta’s fight with Pilsen goalkeeper Jindřich Staňko.