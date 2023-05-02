Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – The Annual Training Activities Plan for Technical Administrative Staff and Librarians for the year 2023 has been approved

The University of Reggio Calabria within the PIAO 2023-2025in addition to establishing the programmatic objectives and defining the methods of human capital management and organizational development, identifies the training objectives aimed at developing the skills connected to the various professional skills and transversal skills of the technical, administrative and library staff. The University considers personnel training to be a key tool for relaunching and modernizing administrative action, as well as for achieving important qualitative improvements both in the services provided to users and stakeholders, and in terms of internal and of the organizational climate.

All in line with the PNRR, which provides, among other things, an intervention strategy to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of administrative processes by strengthening the skills of the human capital employed in the PA. In this context, the University has decided to adhere to the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of University and Research, signed on 7/10/2021which aims, among other things, for the personnel to acquire both basic and transversal skills, as well as knowledge and skills, through the identification of specific training courses tailored to the learning needs.

In compliance with the specific University Regulations for staff training activities, the planning of training activities for TAB staff, in addition to being in line with the strategic objectives of the University, takes into account the constantly evolving legislative framework and the changing organizational methods due to the effects of the pandemic.

During 2022 it was not possible to carry out the originally planned training initiatives. Therefore, the training activity aimed at TAB staff will have to be reactivated with renewed impetus from the first months of 2023 also by resuming training courses scheduled in 2022 and not implemented. Preliminarily, also due to the takeover of new generations of male and female workers at the University, thanks also to the ongoing turnover process, the training planning will have to provide for the entry training of newly hired personnel, designing pathways that are consistent with the insertion needs of the new lever in the organizational context.

During the training year, courses common to all will be activated, providing for training measures aimed at the digital transition, for the acquisition and enrichment of digital skills, with particular reference to the basic ones. The planning of a training activity will also be implemented, aimed at personnel who hold roles of greater responsibility, capable of enhancing managerial, organizational and digital skills with the aim of disseminating organizational modules that strengthen autonomous work , empowerment, decision making delegation, collaboration and information sharing. Furthermore, specific training initiatives will be planned for personnel who use agile working methods in order to consolidate technical knowledge for the use of communication platforms and other tools envisaged for operating efficiently in this method. Finally, in a period of innovation in the public sectors, the training and updating system will have to provide for training interventions, at all levels, which aim to strengthen linguistic and IT skills to meet the needs of users and stakeholders . To these must also be added a transversal training activity relating to the soft skills necessary to be able to effectively manage the digitization of administrative procedures.

Decree of the General Manager n. 20 of 9 February 2023

Annual plan of training activities for technical, administrative and library staff – 2023