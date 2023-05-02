It is rumored that Pixel 7a will have no “machine” in its successor, but there is another possibility – Computer King Ada

At the end of last year, some media had already dug up the roadmap of Google’s smartphone product line all the way to 2025. The news at the time mentioned that the update rhythm of Pixel A series phones will have a big turning point. Little do they know that the Pixel 7a is about to be launched, and now there are rumors that Google’s extremely cost-effective mid-range Pixel A series will probably come to an end, and there will be no Pixel 8a successor models. Continue reading The rumored Pixel 7a will have no “machine” in its successor, but there is another possibility to report the text.



▲Image source: Evan Blass (Twitter/ @evleaks)

Seeing that Google’s main Pixel smartphone series is about to enter a new generation, the Pixel A series can be said to be the choice with the highest CP value in this product series. It is also the first choice for Google mobile phones that many consumers with relatively insufficient budgets think.

And even if the legendary Pixel 7a is not unexpected, it should debut at this Google I/O. It’s a neutral relay between the existing Pixel 7 flagship and the Pixel 8, which may not be far away from you and me. However, news has begun to spread in the market that such a series will most likely be followed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In fact, at the end of last year, some media had dug up the roadmap of Google’s smartphone product line all the way to 2025. The news at the time mentioned that the update rhythm of Pixel A series phones will have a big turning point.

Little do we know that the Pixel 7a is about to be launched, and now there are rumors that Google’s extremely cost-effective mid-range Pixel A series will probably come to an end, and there will be no successor model of Pixel 8a.

according toWhat the Whistleblower Says. With the launch of Pixel 7a, Google’s next mobile phone lineup will be on top of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, adding more top-notch products – not surprisingly, it is the Pixel Fold folding machine. And perhaps because of issues such as the exclusion of related resources, Yogesh Brar pointed out through Twitter that the Pixel A series will come to an end.

Foreign media Android Authority tried to understand the possible future direction of the Pixel A series through a tip. The obtained statement also brings a glimmer of hope to friends who love this series of mobile phones. In fact, it was mentioned in the previous roadmap news that Google is considering referring to the sales of Pixel 7a this year before deciding on the direction of this series (you still haven’t bought it yet~huh).

As far as Android Authority is concerned, it mentions that in addition to directly canceling this series, there is also an option to update it only once every two years. In addition, the possibility of changing the name of the Pixel A series is not ruled out (maybe directly become Lite? This is my own guess).

▲Image source: Evan Blass (Twitter/ @evleaks)

That is to say, I personally feel that the legendary Pixel Fold is about to launch. It is not surprising that Google will use this to adjust the product strategy of the smartphone series (after all, resources are not unlimited). Speaking of which, the so-called Pixel brand has gone through 10 years since the original Chromebook started. Seriously, it’s possible that Google might want to take advantage of the trend and launch a new line of products, right?

