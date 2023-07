The preparation of the Serie A teams continues in view of the start of the official season. Lazio liquidated Triestina 4-0 with goals from Immobile, Luis Alberto, Cancellieri and Zaccagni. The first half is enough for Monza to beat Vis Pesaro, as well as for Hellas to win the Verona derby against Virtus. Sassuolo is instead defeated by Spezia. Salernitana did well with Candreva. Arthur also made his debut in Fiorentina against Catanzaro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook