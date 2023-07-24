Home » Drone attack against Moscow, here is one of the affected buildings – Corriere TV
Here are the images of one of the buildings hit by drones or in any case by the debris of the drones that attacked the Russian capital in the early hours of June 24

Moscow was attacked in the early hours of June 24 by drones. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized and the remains fell on at least two non-residential buildings. There would have been no victims The local authorities speak of “not significant” damage. According to Moscow, the attack is “an attempted Russian attack”. Here is one of the videos circulating on social media showing one of the damaged buildings. (Paolo Foschi/Telegram)

