The return of coach Mattioli Ambrovit Garlasco to work

First friendlies at home starting September 10th. The roster is complete “We are waiting for Giulia Baldizzone involved in the final beach volleyball championship”

Fabio Babetto

29 August 2022

GARLASCO

The new adventure of Ambrovit Garlasco has started, in its second consecutive B1 women’s championship. The first big news is the return to the bench of Stefano Mattioli who certainly needs no introduction, especially in Garlasco where he signed seven years in a row bringing the team from Serie C to Serie B1.

“The first days of work were particularly loaded on the level of physical work”, says coach Mattioli after the first three days of intense physical activity administered to his squad between the gym and swimming pool. «We didn’t have any particular problems, apart from a contained form of flu by Alena De Martino. The only one absent, but scheduled, is Giulia Baldizzone who is currently playing the Under 18 beach volleyball championship finals and who will join us shortly. Above all, it seems to me that the group is forming quickly and well that the girls are mixing well and this is very important “, continues Stefano Mattioli who adds:” On the technical level, given the workloads, we have worked on the fundamentals of second line and started shooting attacking with the ball over his head, but without jumping, which we will start doing this week ».

Coach Stefano Mattioli also confirms the now definitive calendar of the well-assorted pre-season of his team that will face a first friendly test at home on 10 September and one also on 15 before the tournaments that begin on 18 September with the Memorial Sassi together with Certosa (B2) , Universo In Volley Pavia (B2) and Acqui Terme (B1).

The Ambrovit Garlasco squad that will face the women’s B1 championship under the guidance of the returning coach Stefano Mattioli is made up of the confirmed Valentina Cozzi (born in 1985, forward), Alena De Martino (2005, forward), Federica Favaretto (2002, opposite ), from the returns of the Medese Veronica Angeleri (class 2001, 1.70, free) and Letizia Riso from Pavia (class 1995, 1.80, setter), from the young free 2005 Veronica Amato promoted by the Garlaschese nursery to the squad of the first team in Serie B1 and then from seven new faces. They are those of Martina Del Vaglio, setter from Caserta class 1993 (183 cm), of Francesca Borelli, center of Terracina class of 1995 (185 cm), of Simona Galiero, center of Naples class 1994 (182 cm), of Sofia Cerebuch, center of Trieste class 2003 (183 cm), by Laura Baggi, Lodi striker born in 1992 (188 cm), by Giulia Baldizzone, Savona striker born in 2004 (183 cm) and by Irene Lanzarotti, Milanese striker born in 2002 who grew up in the Certosa nursery). –

Fabio Babetto

