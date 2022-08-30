FLY – His Pervyj Kanal comments on what they call the “alleged” Ukrainian advance in Kherson, while on Russia1 Vladimir Soloviov, Vladimir Putin’s “propagandist-in-chief,” runs his talk show with hookups from Donetsk and guest comments in the studio as if nothing had happened. On the TV networks most viewed by the Russians, the death of Mikhail Gorbachev it is not even a “last hour” superimposed.