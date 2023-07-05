The Return of Federer: A Grand Wimbledon Tribute with Endless Applause

Close-up: Federer’s “return” with endless applause

At 13:15 pm local time on the 4th, the second match day of the Wimbledon race. The press box at the center court was extremely crowded, as if the men’s singles final was about to be held here.

After a short wait, the host announced to the seated audience that he paid tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam winner and eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer, and invited everyone to watch the short video together.

“He was a legend, every shot he made seemed to come with ease” “He exemplified elegance on the tennis court” “He was an iconic icon” “He inspired every player of my generation”… These comments from active masters, accompanied by Federer’s Wimbledon highlight moments from youth to maturity, make people fall into dreamlike memories.

“I hope that when I retire, I can return to Wimbledon and enjoy tea time on the terrace.” At the end of the short film, it is Federer’s retirement dream at his peak. Now, the “Swiss King” who officially bid farewell to the professional arena in September last year really came back in the days when he did not play.

Dressed in a light-colored suit, the 41-year-old Federer walked slowly to the royal box. The audience stood up and applauded before he could even wait for him to walk out of the aisle. Amid the warm applause, he waved gracefully to greet everyone. The applause lasted for a minute and a half, with no intention of stopping at all, or even weakening. Federer’s face was also full of emotion. He kept saying “thank you” and “grateful”, and patted his heart with his hands, as if to indicate that he would cherish this moment with his heart.

This situation can’t help but remind people of that late night about 10 months ago. Also in London, in the O2 Arena, which can accommodate nearly 20,000 spectators, Federer, who had just cried “hardly”, walked around the field slowly, finishing his farewell to the field: he waved his hands vigorously to the audience who stood up and applauded , sometimes patted the left chest, and sometimes blew kisses.

That time, he played a doubles match with the sympathetic Nadal in the Laver Cup. Although he was defeated, Federer thought it was a perfect farewell ceremony surrounded by great opponents. “I didn’t want to retire alone, so I thought it was the perfect celebration.”

And this time he came back, he was smiling all the time, enjoying the courtesy of winning the championship, even surpassing the championship. It wasn’t until he sat down that the applause that resounded throughout the audience did not stop. Next, he was just a spectator, ready to watch the first round match between defending champion Lebakina and American player Rodgers with everyone.

At this time, people from the press booth left the venue one after another, and many vacancies appeared. After all, this is only the first round of the match, and at the same time there is a Spanish star, men’s singles world No. 1 Alcaraz duel in another stadium.

Time passed, players changed, Federer seemed to engrave an eternity in the grassy Wimbledon, since he won the Grand Slam trophy for the first time here in 2003. (Zhang Wei Xiao Yazhuo)