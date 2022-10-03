Original title: World Table Tennis Championships 2nd World Table Tennis Championships Wang Manyu takes me as the main player, Wang Yidi is very excited for the first time on the field

Wang Manyu in the game

On October 2, the 2022 Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships entered the competition for the third match day. In the women’s team contest, the defending champion Chinese team faced the Puerto Rico women’s team. In the end, Wang Manyu, Chen Meng, and Wang Yidi played in turn with one point each, and the host defeated the opponent 3-0 and won two consecutive victories in the group stage.

“Today’s expectations and excitement for the game are higher. After all, the opponent in the first game still has a certain strength. We have played several times before,” Wang Manyu said after the game that he hoped to meet some strong players in the group stage. , so that you can adapt to the atmosphere of the game more quickly. Today, Wang Manyu’s opponent is Adriana Diaz, who once trained in China. In the end, the new World Table Tennis Championships women’s singles champion won 3-0 (12-10, 11-4 and 11-5). She said that although she had played against Diaz several times before, she still adopted the strategy of “maintaining me” when they met at the World Table Tennis Championships, “Actually, the first game was a stalemate, because I was a little nervous when I first came up. , after winning the first game, I played better later on.”

The second Chinese player, Chen Meng, played against Danielle Rios in this match. As a result, the Tokyo Olympic women’s singles champion also lost 3-0 (12-10, 11-9 and 11-4). Game wins. In an interview after the game, Chen Meng said frankly that since the opponent he encountered was not particularly strong, he did not specifically want to play in what state, “As the game progresses, first ensure normal performance, and then in the group stage. The more you practice, the better.”

Today, the final victory for the Chinese women’s table tennis team is Wang Yidi, who has just entered the World Table Tennis Championships. Facing Melanie Diaz, she easily won 11-1, 11-2 and 11-3. “It’s pretty exciting (for the first time), I feel like I’m starting to get more nervous, and it’s normal to fight,” Wang Yidi said. She said that the nervousness when she first entered the game did not affect her performance. “It’s still very good, it’s better than I thought. I haven’t played against my opponent before, and it’s a raw ball. It feels like I’m getting into the state relatively quickly. ,” Wang Yidi finally said.

At 4 pm on October 3, the Chinese women’s table tennis team will face the third opponent in the group stage, the US team.

(Sohu Sports Guo Jianwen and picture)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: