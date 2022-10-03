Exclusively broadcast by Tencent Video and produced by Guangzhou Baiman Culture Communication Co., Ltd., the martial arts 3D animation “Peerless Double Pride”, adapted from the classic novel of the same name written by Gu Long, was launched today. The official release of the launch poster and the release of episodes 1, 2, and 3 of the feature film simultaneously. The Jianghu story of Mr. Gu Long, the master of martial arts novels, was shown in animation for the first time, awakening the “Martial Arts Dream” in the hearts of generations.

Helping the inheritance of chivalrous spirit from generation to generation to awaken the feelings of martial arts

The animation “Peerless Double Pride” launched today is quite interesting. The first two episodes of the premiere told the tragic childhood of Xiaoyuer and Hua Wuque from a dual perspective. At the same time, they introduced the grievances and grievances of the two generations of martial arts, and the disputes between parties such as the Valley of the Evil People in Yihua Palace. The two brothers first entered the arena. The first confrontation after that can be described as the biggest highlight of the premiere. The classic Jianghu forces in the novel “Ten Evil Men” and “Twelve Astrological Signs” made an eye-catching appearance, and a lot of ingenuity was added to the shape design and detail depiction, which is unforgettable. The relaxed plot and the rich and vivid heroes of the rivers and lakes bring a refreshing viewing experience to the audience of Guoman.

What’s more worth mentioning is that the theme song is quite attentively using the theme song “Happiness First” from the 1999 TV series “Peerless Double Pride”, and invited the well-known singer Hu Xia to sing it. While bringing super memory kills, it also injects new ideas to remake, paying tribute to the classics with music.

Mr. Gu Long’s first full-length martial arts novel “Peerless Double Pride” has a special significance in the martial arts culture. Different from the individual heroism of the West, martial arts is one of the long-standing Chinese hero culture cards. The Peerless Shuangjiao original work has undergone many film and television adaptations since its publication, so that each generation has their own feelings of “Peerless Shuangjiao” in their minds. As the first animated adaptation of Gulong’s IP, the 3D animated version of “Peerless Double Arrogance” uses the language of the new era that Generation Z loves to talk to them. It is expected to become a classic martial arts animation work that accompanies their growth in the minds of young people, and always runs through the story of Gulong’s martial arts. The three ideological cores of “affection”, “belief” and “transcendence” will also help guide young people to establish correct and positive values.

Well-made and ingenious, film-level team guarantees quality

The animation production team of “Peerless Double Pride” is full of materials: the popular animation “Journey to the West” production company Guangzhou Baiman Culture, the Douban score 9.2 director Peng Qingzheng, the director of “Chinese Choir”, plus “The Wandering Earth” 》The scene concept art provided by the art team Niandong Culture, the affectionate voice acting of the well-known dubbing team 729 Sound Workshop, and the film-level team configuration provide a guarantee for the animation quality.

While referring to the original work, the character design also made innovations in line with the art form of animation. In the animation, Xiao Yu’er’s free and uninhibited costume and quirky demeanor are in stark contrast with the fluttering white clothes and frosty flowers, reflecting the different personalities of the twin brothers; Thin and long” and “pale face”, and designed a highly recognizable red hair according to his cruel and murderous characteristics.

At the same time, the animation has also meticulously shaped the rivers and lakes such as the Yihua Palace, the Valley of the Wicked and the Twelve Stars. For example, the “Twelve Astrological Signs”, a group of evil thieves in the rivers and lakes, all their bandit exercises are closely related to the imitated zodiac animals. In character design, martial arts action and dubbing interpretation, the corresponding animal characteristics are vividly reflected.

The main creator also added a lot of “organs, deformation” settings to the weapon design in the standard of traditional swords and sticks. In addition to the common moves back and forth in the battle scene, the weapon changes also brought a lot of freshness to martial arts. Exploring the thousands of rivers and lakes, and seeing all the magic tricks, the animation of “Peerless Double Pride” has created a plump, three-dimensional and intriguing “thousand-faced rivers and lakes” by rendering rich details.

The debut of the new carrier of Gulong IP indicates the new trend of the Chinese comics market

Except for the treasure house of literature such as Journey to the West and Romance of the Gods, domestic animation rarely uses classic martial arts works as the creative soil. In recent years, martial arts-themed animations such as “Painting the Bad Guys” series, “Dartman” and “Peerless Double Arrogance” that have appeared in the domestic animation market one after another have gradually brought martial arts culture into the vision of the younger generation, and at the same time have improved the national comics market. the richness of the subject matter. As the first animation derivative work of Gulong IP, the animation “Peerless Double Pride”, with high-quality filming and careful adaptation, allows the audience of Guoman to appreciate the charm of the classic martial arts IP, and also makes the audience have higher expectations for the adaptation of other Gulong martial arts IP animations. expect.

The animation of “Peerless Double Pride” has now been broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video’s entire network. One episode is updated every Monday at 10:00 am, and VIPs are the first to watch two episodes. Let’s see how the Yuhua brothers who are just entering the rivers and lakes are all-powerful and fight against the heroes!

