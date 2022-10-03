© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing.com – Before the U.S. stock market opened on Monday, the international investment bank Credit Suisse (NYSE: ) fell 6.63% to $3.66.

Credit Suisse was the most speculated institution on Wall Street after news that a large bank was on the verge of bankruptcy. Since the beginning of this year, affected by a series of bad news, the stock has fallen by 60% this year.

Credit Suisse is at a critical juncture when it unveils its latest strategy on October 27 outlining its investment banking business plan. Credit Suisse Chief Executive Ulrich Krner said don’t confuse its share price performance with capital strength and liquidity. For this statement, netizens sarcastically said that when the global financial crisis led to the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the CFO of Lehman Brothers also said the same thing.

