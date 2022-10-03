Home Business U.S. stock market changes before the market: Lehman crisis reappears? Credit Suisse tumbled nearly 7% pre-market amid rumors of thunderstorms By Investing.com
Business

U.S. stock market changes before the market: Lehman crisis reappears? Credit Suisse tumbled nearly 7% pre-market amid rumors of thunderstorms By Investing.com

by admin
U.S. stock market changes before the market: Lehman crisis reappears? Credit Suisse tumbled nearly 7% pre-market amid rumors of thunderstorms By Investing.com
© Reuters.

Yingwei Financial Investing.com – Before the U.S. stock market opened on Monday, the international investment bank Credit Suisse (NYSE: ) fell 6.63% to $3.66.

Credit Suisse was the most speculated institution on Wall Street after news that a large bank was on the verge of bankruptcy. Since the beginning of this year, affected by a series of bad news, the stock has fallen by 60% this year.

Credit Suisse is at a critical juncture when it unveils its latest strategy on October 27 outlining its investment banking business plan. Credit Suisse Chief Executive Ulrich Krner said don’t confuse its share price performance with capital strength and liquidity. For this statement, netizens sarcastically said that when the global financial crisis led to the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the CFO of Lehman Brothers also said the same thing.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn.Investing.com or Yingwei Caiqing App]

(Editor: Li Shanwen)

See also  Energy, Cingolani's report on Cdm: “From October radiators down by one degree and in operation for an hour less”. Soon a "broad plan for businesses", no interventions on school timetables

You may also like

Bills, Meloni plan at 25 billion. State guarantees...

Ftse Mib flounders at the start of the...

Credit Suisse, for the market now, it really...

Neosperience: strong growth in consolidated results in the...

Color Life expanded 49 new property projects with...

Truss forced to back down, no tax cuts...

Asia’s first deepwater jacket platform “Haiji No. 1”...

Brazil elections: Lula stops at 48.4%, it will...

Frozen markets from Opec + rumors and oil...

Wall Street: Dow Jones and S&P 500 veterans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy