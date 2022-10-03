Liu Chile, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Hohhot Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced at the press conference on epidemic prevention and control in Hohhot (Session 41) held on October 3 that Hohhot launched nucleic acid testing in key areas on September 29. The development of the epidemic situation accurately adjusts the detection range. Implement the “knock on the door and sweep the floor” action to ensure full coverage of nucleic acid testing and no blind spots, comprehensively find out the bottom line, and quickly scour it out. Every second counts to speed up the “chasing the sun”, continuously optimize the process, deal with it scientifically and efficiently, find and control people as soon as possible with the fastest action and the hardest means, and quickly block the chain of epidemic transmission.

At present, the city has set up a total of 1,999 sampling points, 4,171 sampling stations, 6,499 sampling personnel and 546 inspection personnel, which have played an important role in detecting infected persons as soon as possible, realizing rapid control, and blocking the chain of transmission.

On October 3, the nucleic acid detection scope of key areas is the whole area of ​​Xincheng District, Huimin District, Yuquan District, Saihan District, Jinchuan District of Tuzuo Banner; other areas of Tuzuo Banner, Tuo County, Helin County, Qingshuihe County, Wuchuan County, The development area will organize nucleic acid testing by itself to ensure that “one test every two days”.(Reporter Zheng Xueliang Wang Yajing Yan Chenguang)

