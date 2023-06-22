Manchester City sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £30m

Mateo Kovacic is set to join Manchester City after agreeing a deal worth up to £30million with Chelsea.

The 29-year-old Croatian midfielder will join the Premier League champions for an initial fee of £25m, with potential add-ons of £5m.

Chelsea are continuing to sell players as they look to trim their massive squad for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Midfielder N’Golo Kante is also on the verge of departure, having agreed to join Saudi Arabia’s Ittihad.

Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2019, initially on loan before signing a five-year permanent deal.

The arrival of Kovacic will soften the blow of the departure of Ilkay Gundogan, with the Germany midfielder due to join Barcelona when his contract expires this month.

Kovacic made 37 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, a turbulent campaign that saw the Blues undergo three managerial changes and finish 12th in the Premier League.

He was part of the 2021 Champions League-winning Chelsea squad, coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

At national team level, Kovacic has played 95 times for Croatia, playing in every game, helping Croatia to a third-place finish at the 2022 World Cup.

