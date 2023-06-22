A closer look at Louis Vuitton’s 2024 spring and summer series of new shoes

Louis Vuitton’s first spring/summer 2024 collection, directed by the new menswear creative director Pharrell Williams, has officially arrived. After watching the wonderful show, this time we will focus on the topical shoes of the new season.

From the perspective of Mathias Patillon, the brand’s head of men’s footwear design, the first is a boot indoor shoe with 3 colors of light olive green, dark blue and dark brown. The brand logo highlights the identity. The 2nd style is indoor slippers in 6 colors, with gold LV lettering on the checked upper. The last low-top sneaker also offers a variety of colors, and each pair is made of high-quality leather and suede materials.

In addition to the above-mentioned shoes, we will continue to bring relevant reports on the Louis Vuitton 2024 spring and summer series in the future. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

