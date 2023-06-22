Home » A closer look at Louis Vuitton’s 2024 spring and summer series of new shoes
Entertainment

A closer look at Louis Vuitton’s 2024 spring and summer series of new shoes

by admin
A closer look at Louis Vuitton’s 2024 spring and summer series of new shoes

Louis Vuitton’s first spring/summer 2024 collection, directed by the new menswear creative director Pharrell Williams, has officially arrived. After watching the wonderful show, this time we will focus on the topical shoes of the new season.

From the perspective of Mathias Patillon, the brand’s head of men’s footwear design, the first is a boot indoor shoe with 3 colors of light olive green, dark blue and dark brown. The brand logo highlights the identity. The 2nd style is indoor slippers in 6 colors, with gold LV lettering on the checked upper. The last low-top sneaker also offers a variety of colors, and each pair is made of high-quality leather and suede materials.

In addition to the above-mentioned shoes, we will continue to bring relevant reports on the Louis Vuitton 2024 spring and summer series in the future. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

See also  Jia Nailiang responded to the combined rumors with Li Xiaolu: the nature of the false news is bad-Minnan Net

You may also like

Pending the definition of Kirchnerism, six formulas have...

BOTTER Officially Releases 2024 Spring/Summer Collection | Hypebeast

on July 1 they launch a European telescope...

Lula’s lawyer, to the Supreme Court

Today June 22 is the Day to bring...

Fans celebrate the launch of the new Final...

A tourist who traveled to the Titanic in...

Scioli turned his back on Cristina, Máximo and...

A historic leader of the Neuquén camp passed...

“Happy Liaozhai: Three Lives Immersive Edition” Happy Twist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy