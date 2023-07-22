the route of the twentieth stage between Belfort and Le Markstein Fellering

The profile of the twentieth stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

“There remains, on the eve of the finish, an Alsatian menu likely to cause indigestion, including on this shortened format, where the cumulative climbing reaches 3,600 meters. » The director of the event, Christian Prudhomme, turned into a chef to present the menu for the twentieth and penultimate stage of the Tour de France 2023, Saturday July 22, between Belfort and Le Markstein Fellering (Haut-Rhin).

Twenty-four hours before the parade on the Champs-Elysées in Paris, the peloton will have one last effort to provide on a 133.5 kilometer long route but above all dotted with six listed climbs. Just that. The runners will begin to climb from the twelfth kilometer towards the Ballon d’Alsace (11.5 kilometers at 5.2%, 2nd category).

After two other difficulties of second category and one of third category, the stage victory and the still undecided places in the general classification should be decided in the last two passes. First the Petit Ballon (9.3 kilometers at 8.1%, 1st category) – where the “Pinot bend” will be located to pay tribute to the local of the stage which is competing in its last Tour de France -, then the Col du Platzerwasel (7.1 kilometers at 8.4%, 1st category).

The summit of this last ascent is placed eight kilometers from the finish at the Markstein Fellering. It is here that the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten had built her big victory during the first edition of the Tour de France Women, last year, during the seventh and penultimate stage.

