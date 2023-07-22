Home » Citizens rebel and denounce drug dealing, pusher arrested
World

by admin
by blogsicilia.it – ​​20 seconds ago

Citizens understand that in their neighborhood in the historic center of Caltanissetta there is a dangerous drug dealing ring and they report everything to the police. Important reports that led to the identification and arrest of an alleged drug dealer. From his home, the drug dealer gave the doses and then made an appointment with his customers. Team checks…

