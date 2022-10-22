Home Sports The schedule of the men’s volleyball Super League in the new season is determined, and the first stage will be held in a three-stop competition system – Teller Report Teller Report
Shanghai Men’s Volleyball Data Map Photo by Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Mingshen

The Chinese Volleyball Association released the competition schedule for the first stage of the Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League in the 2022-2023 season yesterday. The new season of the Men’s Volleyball Super League will be unveiled on October 29. The Shanghai Bright Men’s Volleyball Team will face the Huangshi Dongchuji team in the Wuyuan Sports Center in the first round.

The currently confirmed schedule is the first stage of the competition from October 29 to November 18. This stage will be divided into three stops for the competition system.

The first sub-station will be held in the Wuyuan Sports Center Gymnasium and the Kaifeng People’s Gymnasium. 14 teams will be divided into two groups for seven rounds. The second leg of the competition was held in the Qinhuangdao Training Base Gymnasium of the State Sports General Administration and the Huai’an Sports Center Gymnasium. The 14 teams were regrouped and played 4 rounds. The last sub-station competition was held in the Hefei Sports Center Gymnasium and the Qinhuangdao Training Base Gymnasium of the State Sports General Administration. The 14 teams were regrouped again for the last 4 rounds of the first stage. Although the game is played in 5 different divisions, for each team, it is only three divisions to complete a single round robin.

According to the schedule, the strong dialogue between Shanghai Guangming and BAIC Motor, the two top contenders for the championship, is scheduled for the 15th round. At 20:00 on November 18, the Beijing and Shanghai teams will compete in the Hefei Sports Center Gymnasium. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling)

