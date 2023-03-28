Home Sports The Sciclitano Antonio Liuzzo won the World Championship in the M40
The Sciclitano Antonio Liuzzo won the World Championship in the M40

The Sciclitano Antonio Liuzzo won the World Championship in the M40

Antonio Liuzzo from Scicli, already European champion in the same distance in 2022, won the Master Indor World Championship TORUŃ POLAND in the M40 category with the exceptional time of 8′.42.

“I was able to follow Liuzzo’s results – writes Mayor Marino on Facebook – thanks also to Councilor Lorenzo Bonincontro, both of whom grew up in athletics under the careful guidance of the late Franco Ruscica.

On behalf of the City of Scicli and the Municipal Administration, I congratulate Antonino Liuzzo for the fantastic result he has achieved and for having raised the honor of Scicli and Italy in a world-class competition”.

