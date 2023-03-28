Antonio Liuzzo from Scicli, already European champion in the same distance in 2022, won the Master Indor World Championship TORUŃ POLAND in the M40 category with the exceptional time of 8′.42.

“I was able to follow Liuzzo’s results – writes Mayor Marino on Facebook – thanks also to Councilor Lorenzo Bonincontro, both of whom grew up in athletics under the careful guidance of the late Franco Ruscica.