The second round is good, but I wanted more, Nosková said after losing to Rybakinová

Linda Nosková was disappointed after the failure in the 2nd round of Roland Garros. Although she faced world number four Jelena Rybakinová on the Paris clay, the Czech tennis player told journalists after losing twice 3:6 that she was thinking higher. She did not feel well on the court against last year’s Wimbledon champion and regretted the missed chances. He will now prepare for the grass part of the season, but due to the minimum number of matches played on this surface, he does not expect much from it.

