The Shanghai Derby is on fire! Is there anything more exciting than this? _Chinese Super League_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com

text/paragraph The Pudong Football Stadium on April 30 is destined to attract countless attention-the first Shanghai Derby in 2023 will start here. This season, the Chinese Super League returned home and away, and the start was a climax. In the fourth round, it finally ushered in a flashpoint. The only two teams with three consecutive victories, and the only derby match this season, is there anything more exciting than this? ?

Although the home and away games resumed late last season, the Chinese Super League will really return in 2023-three years of the epidemic, the club has had a hard time, and the fans have also worked hard. A game without cheers, even if it is exciting, will lack a little flavor.

Fortunately, it is back now. Although the “anti-gambling and anti-crime campaign” has made some people panic, more people are excited.

In the tournament-based Chinese Super League, no matter how well the schedule is compiled, it is castrated. Therefore, there are more accidents, less traditions, and some things are broken or discarded, such as the Derby, such as the Shanghai Derby.

During the heyday of the Chinese Super League, there were four major derbys in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Guangzhou. Last season, there was also a Wuhan derby. Now, only the Shanghai derby remains.

In 2022, when he heard about the “Shanghai Derby”, Wu Jingui was in a daze, “Derby? There is no such thing as a derby now.” With a lack of fans and not in Shanghai, such a derby is indeed only a shell of a derby.

Lao Wu has experienced some derbies. Statistics show that in the mainstream Shanghai Derby, he has played 10 times (including the FA Cup), including 3 times against COSCO (International) and 7 times against Haigang (East Asia). He won 3 out of 10 games 1 draw and 6 losses.

In 2002, the Derby concept first appeared in Shanghai Bund. At the preparatory meeting, when Xu Genbao said that Fan Zhiyi, who hastily returned from England and joined COSCO, was a “hollow carrot”, Wu Jingui was beside him. At that time, he was an assistant coach of Shenhua.

In that game, Shenhua lost 0-2. After the game, Xu Genbao invited Fan Zhiyi, Liu Jun, Qi Hong and Cheng Yaodong to barbecue, but Shen Si did not come.

In the second round, Xu Genbao was suspended by the senior management as the head coach, and Wu Jingui commanded, and he was defeated 0-3.

The following year was the last generation A. Shenhua and COSCO (later renamed International) invested a lot and almost went hand in hand. After losing 1 to 2 in the first round and suffering a 3-game losing streak in the Derby, on November 9th, that is, the 25th In the second round of the derby, Shenhua paid 350,000 yuan to serve as referee Lu Jun, swept the world 4-1, won the derby for the first time, and overtook the opponent by 1 point in the standings.

What needs to be explained is that Lu Jun’s law enforcement is very artistic, and the scene is more international, and even the red card given is not a problem-a few years later, when the incident happened, some people believed that Shenhua could win even if Lu Jun didn’t make a move, so , the 350,000, just bought an “insurance”.

Later, when the international left Xi’an, Liancheng, Zhongbang, and Shenxin all wanted to take over and become Shenhua’s mainstream Derby opponents, but due to various reasons, they failed until East Asia surpassed.

Xu Genbao has sharpened his sword for 10 years and built the Chongming Youth Guards. After SIPG took over, he has a lot of money and wealth; Shenhua has also entered the era of green space, and real estate companies are powerful, forming a confrontation.

In fact, the longest Shanghai Derby is the confrontation between Shenhua and Haigang (including the former East Asia), which started on April 28, 2013 and has lasted for 10 years.

In the past 10 years, Shenhua and Haigang have faced each other 25 times. Haigang won 11 games, drew 9 games, and lost 5 games; not counting the FA Cup, the Chinese Super League played against each other 20 times. Haigang won 9 games, drew 7 games, and lost 4 times.

However, Haigang did not win Shenhua until the fifth derby. That time, it was cruel for Shenhua. They lost 0 to 5. Lu Zheng, Bai Jiajun and Li Jianbin were all sent off by Ma Ning.

Compared with that 5-0 game, the more controversial is Wu Lei’s later sentence “I think we can be said to be the boss of Shanghai Bund now.” .

Since 2017, Shenhua has not won Haigang in the league for 5 consecutive years, and there are many tragedies such as 1 to 6 and 0 to 4. Until June 8 last year, under the leadership of Wu Jingui, Shenhua defeated Haigang 2-0. It was only then that they tasted the taste of victory again, but that game was extremely bleak, with only one foreign player in the double start.

It is worth mentioning that in those five years, although Shenhua had never won the league, it won a FA Cup champion between the opponent’s teeth-on November 19, 2017, in the first round of the FA Cup final, Martins made a sword Sealing the throat, Shenhua 1-0 Haigang, although they lost 2-3 in the second round, they still won the championship, which is one of their few consolations over the years.

In 2022, Shenhua ranks 10th, and the four seaports are all empty. In 2023, the Shanghai duo is gearing up.

This winter, Shenhua made a big effort to supplement, but the main purpose is to replace the team, not only the team update, but also the owner. It has reached 80,000 people; Haigang focuses on running-in and only introduces Pinco, but with the only super giant Oscar in the Chinese Super League, plus Wu Lei, Vargas and others, their lineup is still luxurious. In fact, the most influential one is They changed the helmsman. Unlike in the past, although Javier is not well-known, he is familiar with the Chinese Super League.

After 3 rounds, the Shanghai duo won 3 consecutive victories and went hand in hand again. However, Shenhua won more “economically”. Lost the defending champion Sanzhen, then defeated Shenzu 3-2, and defeated Cangzhou 1-0 in the third round. It seems that there are ups and downs, but the details are richer.

The following derby, although both sides say it is an ordinary game, everyone knows that it is different-the harbor is going to compete for the championship, and Shenhua naturally hopes to be better than last year. This game has a great impact, and even some people It is said that this is the “outpost” of the Chinese Super League championship.

This year, the Chinese Super League is back on track, and some markets are booming, but it will take time for the entire league to fully rebound, and it will take a long time. Investors or potential investors need time to regain confidence. They have to look at the business of the Chinese Super League. business environment to see if an “opportunity” can be found.

The Shanghai Derby is an opportunity, an opportunity for the Chinese Super League to re-name and publicize. At that time, there will be a group of national media reporters participating. First, they will visit the two clubs, and then wait for the arrival of the Derby on April 30.

Re-polishing the signboard of the Shanghai Derby, the Chinese Super League ignited, is coming!