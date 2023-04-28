doctors on foot and 12 first aid points

“We go on with minute-by-minute meetings,” clarified Vincenzo De Luca in Saint Lucia as he presented the Region’s Scudetto plan. Although yesterday morning the move of the Naples match to Sunday at 3 pm was not yet official and still no one had formally asked for a commitment from the Region to guarantee essential services during the celebrations. But it is known: the governor does not like to be unprepared for events and presents the plan a few hours before the certainty of moving the match against Salernitana and the formal request from Palazzo San Giacomo arrives. In order to guarantee, De Luca thought, services on a day in which the city will have to face the impact of over a million people. “Please, we need responsibility,” warns the former mayor of Salerno several times, who appeals to everyone so that everything takes place without incident.

Everything is divided into three chapters: health, transport and safety. The main node is the first one and the general manager of ASL Napoli 1 illustrates it, Cyrus Verdoliva. First of all, the emergency rooms of the area will be alerted (with all possible personnel on duty) while in some strategic points of the city first aid points will be placed, signaled with red beacons (12 in total). Here there will be doctors, nurses, regional civil protection volunteers and security guards. On the street, located in strategic points of the city, there will be 40 ambulances, 8 medical bikes, 4 golf carts and 65 pairs of rescuers on foot made up of a doctor and a nurse, who will thus be able to reach certain points in the city despite the expected overcrowding. From the Municipality, on the other hand, the ordinance that prohibits – at the request of the Police Headquarters – from Saturday and until 12 on Monday May 1, stop and stop with forced removal within a radius of 300 meters from the hospital emergency rooms “. Prohibition that applies to Ospedale del Mare, Cardarelli hospital, Santobono pediatric hospital, San Paolo hospital, Pellegrini hospital and Cto. «We fear a cellphone crash so we cannot, given the concentration of thousands of people, refer to cellphones – explains Verdoliva -: for this reason we have put in place a parallel radio communication network which will see the approximately 200 people each engaged with a contact”.

“The spontaneous demonstration worries us much more than that of June 4 – explains the head of the 118 operations center, Joseph Galano – when there will be the official party because there will be the celebrations that can be controlled ».

Instead, the Eav summit intervenes Umberto De Gregory announcing a transport plan essentially concentrated on rail, given the inevitable difficulties in terms of viability for buses and shuttles. The idea is to extend the operating hours of both the subway lines and the Phlegrean lines until midnight on Sunday. Even if there is a lot of concern on the part of the railway unions for possible degeneration of the celebrations. Finally, the role of the Civil Protection with security tasks. Not only to channel the flow of fans but also to protect and cordon off fountains and works of art to avoid acts of vandalism.

«We had a request for 1,500 barriers, we have 500 available, in these hours we have to get the others. But you need to have a sense of general responsibility in managing an event that promises to be extraordinary from all points of view», points out De Luca, pointing out that other steps are needed to develop a very complex plan. Starting «with a discussion with the trade union organizations, defining overtime and above all guaranteeing the safety that our workers ask of us. It is a non-trivial investment – adds De Luca – what must be done, as far as we are concerned we are supporting the organization of these events to the greatest extent possible”. Finally, a final appeal from De Luca: «It must be a huge party. If there is a sense of responsibility it will be a great party, otherwise it can be a big problem. I repeat the appeal I made above all to the neighborhood kids: great joy but great responsibility».

Read the full article

on Il Mattino