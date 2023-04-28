the postponement of Naples-Salernitana is official

Manfredi’s security plan
«Together with the police headquarters and the prefecture, an attempt was made to create a device that would allow people to have fun in freedom but also in safety. Pedestrianizing part of the center is a way to ensure that everyone can move around easily, to avoid raids and have gentler mobility to celebrate all together”. This was said by the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, in reference to the large pedestrian area of the city which will start on Sunday morning in view of the possible celebrations for the conquest of the Scudetto by Naples.
De Luca: “Napoli’s Scudetto deserves to be celebrated”
«Napoli’s Scudetto deserves to be celebrated. We will respond to the Municipality’s request to withstand a series of events. This was stated by the president of the regional council of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, during the usual social meeting on Friday.
De Luca recalled what was decided for health care, that the Civil Protection has been made available and announces “that a public tender will be made to choose for June 4 to have live television connections”. “We will lend a hand so that there is a day of great serenity and joy”, he continued, making an appeal that “make sure that with responsibility they do not become days of fear”.
Confesercenti asks for a derogation from the red zone
«If there isn’t an exemption for the owners and employees of restaurants and hotels, there is the risk of not being able to operate public establishments on an extraordinary day for everyone. We understand the needs of public safety but all the more reason it is necessary to allow employees of public establishments to reach their workplaces as well as customers of hotels who have already booked ». The alarm was launched by the president of Confcommercio Napoli Massimo Di Porzio in a letter addressed to the prefect Palomba and to the mayor Manfredi, as well as to the competent councilors Amato and De Iesu.
Eav strengthens and prolongs racing
City closed to traffic to allow celebrations in the event of the Napoli championship: Eav enhances services. This was announced by the transport company itself which, through a note, let it be known that «for Sunday 30 April, on the occasion of the Napoli match at the Maradona stadium at 3 pm and the possible mathematical victory of the Scudetto, given the ordinance ordering the closure to car traffic in the center of the city» has «arranged a strengthening of the railway services on the Phlegrean lines (Cumana and Circumflegrea) and on the Piscinola-Aversa underground, with timetable extension until midnight». Eav also underlines that “the time extension will be canceled by 5.30 pm if the mathematical victory of the championship is not confirmed by the results”.
Furthermore, on Sunday, the stations of Montesanto (flegrean lines) and Piscinola (subway) will be closed at 11.30 pm to allow the outflow of passengers.
The Napoli of the Scudetto in full force in the crib
There is the Napoli squad in full force in the blue crib created for the Scudetto party by Genny Di Virgilio, the craftsman from San Gregorio Armeno. The figurines of all the players, with Spalletti leading the group, are part of the special set-up created on a cork and wood scene typical of the Nativity. «The pieces – says Di Virgilio – were ordered to me by a famous Neapolitan fashion atelier and before delivering them I was pleased to put them all together on a traditional rock and not only the eleven superstars but the whole team».
Di Virgilio has just finished making four other shepherds protagonists of the historic victory, of large dimensions, including the president De Laurentiis and the inevitable Maradona, some of whom with the tricolor of the Scudetto in their hands. Pieces that have already been targeted by the selfies of the many tourists present in the city ready to share the eventual party on Sunday afternoon with the Azzurri fans.
The official announcement of the Lega Serie A has arrived
With a note signed by the president Lorenzo Casini, Serie A made the postponement of Napoli-Salernitana official on Sunday at 3 pm. At the same time, the next match of the Azzurri, Udinese-Napoli, originally scheduled for Tuesday evening and now moved to Thursday, was also postponed at 20.45. Udinese’s calendar is also changing, with the match against Sampdoria postponed from Sunday 7 May to Monday 8 May at 6.30 pm.
There will be no open-top bus party
On the eve of the most beautiful day, Aurelio De Laurentiis is as happy as a child for the sporting goal he is about to achieve but also for his Napoli. «I am extremely satisfied. We must prevent more than cure and in the past it has never happened. This is a city that loves to celebrate but you have to have a big party in total safety. I am very pleased to see how this city has become extremely mature and aware of the success it is enjoying all over the world, as well as in football even as a city, so my applause to those who oversee the organization and management of this complicated city ».
To those who ask him if celebrations with the players in the city are planned after the match, De Laurentiis replies as follows: «If there are celebrations, they will end inside the Maradona. Napoli football will not cause chaos on a day that will already be very chaotic on its own».
The yellow of missing communication
A little detective story: Because just under 60 hours from the scheduled time, the football league has not yet received official communications from the prefecture of Naples on the postponement of the match against Salernitana. Reason why the calendar that modifies the next Serie A matches has not yet been published.
Mayor Manfredi’s analysis
In yesterday’s press conference in the prefecture, the mayor Gaetano Manfredi explained the moves of Palazzo San Giacomo: «We have reached the conclusion we hoped for by concentrating the two matches in Naples and Lazio on the same day. A request we made to ensure the best use of resources in the field. Naples must demonstrate its joy but also its organizational skills. And then likewise ensure especially in the area of the historic center that this party is essentially done on foot. For this reason a large pedestrian area will be created in the historic center area which will start from 12 on Sunday and if there is a party it will last until 4 in the night. I am convinced that it will be a wonderful party, Naples is a city that knows how to celebrate and we will prove it».
Napoli-Salernitana is played on Sunday at 3pm
Napoli Salernitana is played on Sunday at 3 pm, the 24-hour match postponement line passes. It will be played on the same day as Inter-Lazio scheduled for 12.30. If the biancocelesti do not win, beating Salernitana, Napoli would have the arithmetical certainty of the Scudetto. In short, the script for the party – although it is about football – was written on the Prefecture-Viminale axis at the end of a hectic day. The prefect Claudio Palomba announced the postponement of the Campania derby at around 7.30 pm during a press conference held in the Prefecture. At the table with Palomba the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, the commissioner Alessandro Giuliano and patron Aurelio De Laurentiis in videoconference.