Felipe Anderson gives the blue and whites the lead. At 15 derby with Salernitana

Slogans, flags and “barrels” in the center of Naples
Hundreds of fans gathered in via Toledo in central Naples, chanting chants and waving flags. Among the slogans, cheers to the team, to the players most loved by the Azzurri and to Diego Armando Maradona. There is no shortage of chants against the enemy Juventus. In various areas of the city, then, the explosion of barrels is heard.
Inter-Lazio, the official formations
INTER – (3-5-2): Onana; D’Ambrosio, Acerbi, Sticks; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Correa, Lukaku. Herds Inzaghi
LAZIO – (4-3-3): Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri
Crowded public transport towards the stadium
There are thousands of fans who in these hours are moving on board public transport towards the Fuorigrotta area to watch the Napoli match. Line 1 of the Naples underground is besieged by many supporters of the team and by the many tourists, mostly foreigners, who enjoy watching. In Piazza Dante, a few hundred people set fire to smoke bombs. Crowds also via Toledo and in Pignasecca, almost completely decorated with banners.
Thousands of fans already in front of Maradona
Thousands of Napoli fans have already arrived outside the Maradona stadium, which will open the gates at 12 for the 3pm match against Salernitana. Napoli fans are ready to follow Lazio’s match at San Siro against Inter on their mobile phones from the stadium, hoping that Sarri’s team doesn’t win and then cheer for Osimehn and his teammates and kick off the Scudetto party. The area in front of the plant is already controlled by the police and the circulation of vehicles is very low given the stop ordered from 2pm to avoid chaos. All fans circulate on foot after taking public transport to go to the stadium area.
Naples, here are the squad for the match against Salernitana
With a tweet, Napoli also formalized the list of players called up for this afternoon’s match. As expected, Cholito Simeone returns while the injured Mario Rui and Politano remain in the pits.
In San Gregorio Armeno the nativity scene celebrates the third championship
In San Gregorio Armeno the nativity scene celebrates the third championship of Napoli. In the workshop of crib master Marco Ferrigno the Child Jesus, St. Joseph and the shepherds are represented with blue scarves around their necks while the Three Kings transform themselves and take the form of Osimhen and Kvaratskheila and bring the shield as a gift. And, not far from the Nativity, the master Ferrigno has placed the statuette of a child, with curly black hair, to remember Diego Armando Maradona. «This Scudetto is something unique – explains Ferrigno – it was worth the 33-year wait. It’s true that beautiful things don’t have time but I repeat, it was worth it”
All the Napoli players at the Gli Dei hotel in Pozzuoli
As scheduled, at 9.30 all the Napoli players reached the Gli Dei hotel in Pozzuoli. Thus began the pre-Salerni vigil. Complete with a gym set up for a little warm-up. Breakfast and lunch are all buffets: breakfast is optional, lunch (at 12.15 given the time of the match) is mandatory for everyone.
Spalletti and his staff at the Gli Dei hotel in Pozzuoli
Operation Scudetto is about to begin. Luciano Spalletti and his staff have arrived at the Gli Dei hotel in Pozzuoli and the players who spent the night before the exam with their wives and girlfriends, and also with their children, who want and who can, will soon arrive.
Record tricolor flag between the two towers of Porta Capuana
A record-breaking flag that opened the probable day of celebration for the Scudetto today in Naples which tonight was installed between the two towers of Porta Capuana, one of the access gates to the ancient city. The 23 meters of the monument were used to display the huge shield visible from hundreds of meters. On the ground, right in the middle of the towers, the entire Napoli team with coach Spalletti reproduced life-size with hardcovers. In front of the installation, just a few meters from Naples Central Station, tourists and Neapolitans take selfies ‘virtually’ embracing their favorites.