Menorca Music Festival announces Amaia, Crystal Fighters and more

Menorca Music Festival announces Amaia, Crystal Fighters and more

The second edition of the Menorca Music Festival which will be held from August 4 to 11 in Menorca at the Mercadal Exhibition Center. Amaia, Crystal Fighters, Tom Odell, Vanesa Martín y paul lopez They are the first confirmed artists that form the poster of this 2nd edition. This year, the Menorca Music Festival will last eight days in a concert cycle format that will be performed on a main stage (where concerts by the main renowned artists of the national and international scene will be held), and in the Village area, a space where music is mixed music and gastronomy where you can connect with the public and which will also have a stage for acoustic concerts by revelation artists.

The exact location of this long-awaited event will be at the Es Mercadal Fairgrounds, in the heart of the island, taking advantage of its central location that places it about twenty minutes from the main towns such as Maó, Ciutadella or Fornells. Tickets are available through the festival website menorcamusicfestival.com

