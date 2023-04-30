Menorca Music Festival announces Amaia, Crystal Fighters and more

The second edition of the Menorca Music Festival which will be held from August 4 to 11 in Menorca at the Mercadal Exhibition Center. Amaia, Crystal Fighters, Tom Odell, Vanesa Martín y paul lopez They are the first confirmed artists that form the poster of this 2nd edition. This year, the Menorca Music Festival will last eight days in a concert cycle format that will be performed on a main stage (where concerts by the main renowned artists of the national and international scene will be held), and in the Village area, a space where music is mixed music and gastronomy where you can connect with the public and which will also have a stage for acoustic concerts by revelation artists.