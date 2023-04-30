U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.80% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.80%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, it gained 0.80% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index gained 0.83%, and the index climbed 0.69%.

The best performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which rose 4.02% or 1.20 points to trade at 31.06 at the close. Meanwhile, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: ) added 2.57% or 2.57 points to end at 102.50 and The Home Depot Company (NYSE: ) was up 2.25% or 6.61 points to 300.54 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IBM (International Business Machines Ltd ) (NYSE: ), which fell 0.44% or 0.56 points to trade at 126.41 at the close. Walmart Inc (NYSE: ) declined 0.27% or 0.41 points to end at 150.97 and Amgen (NASDAQ: ) was down 0.25% or 0.60 points to 239.74 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ), up 7.57% to 368.70; Mohawk Industries (NYSE: ), up 7.20% to 105.89; Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: 🙂 Up 7.24% to close at 2.37.

The worst performers of the pack were First Republic Bank (NYSE: ) which was down 43.30% to 3.51 in late trade; Signature Bank (New York New York) (OTC: ) which was down 24.30% to 0.10; Silicon Valley Bank ( OTC 🙂 fell 13.10% to trade at 0.49 at the close.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were TOP Financial Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ), which rose 441.05% to end at 108.21; Huadi International (NASDAQ: ), which was up 382.78% at the close at 13.18; Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: ) rose 331.03% to trade at 4.00 at the close.

The worst performers of the stock were Hillstream Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 59.49% to 0.44 in late trade; Centogene BV (NASDAQ: ) which lost 33.06% to settle at 0.81; and Edes (NASDAQ: ) which was down 28.31% , with a closing price of 81.74.

2,168 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange rose, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed down—803. At the same time, 96 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,252 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange rose, and 1,324 stocks fell. 158 individual stocks were basically unchanged.

Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE: ) fell to all time lows; falling 43.30% or 2.68 to 3.51 at the close. Signature Bank Shares in (New York New York) (OTC:) fell to all time lows; losing 24.30% or 0.03 to 0.10. Shares in TOP Financial Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 441.05% or 88.21 to 108.21 at the close.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options fell 7.34% to 15.78, a one-year low.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.06%, or 1.15 points, to $1,997.85. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 2.69% (2.01 points), quoted at $76.77, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 2.74% (2.14), trading at $80.36.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.10%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, USD/JPY rose by 1.74%, quoting 136.26.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.15% to 101.41.