The very young athlete aims to represent her country at the Paris Olympics

13-year-old Australian Arisa Trew has achieved a great milestone in skateboarding: she is the first woman to perform a 720 (a double rotation in mid-air) at the Tony Hawk Vert Alerts in the USA. “I can’t believe it,” said the very young athlete, who aims to represent her country at the Paris Olympics. The video went around the web. (LaPresse)

June 29, 2023 – Updated June 29, 2023 , 6:13 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook