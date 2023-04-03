Important numbers are those registered by Italian Rugby Federation for the 2023 edition of Six Nations, the oldest and most prestigious tournament in Europe. It was the President who described them at the end of the competition Fir Marzio Innocenti.

In the three days of home matches against France, Ireland and Wales, spectators at the Olimpico totaled 153,722, with 34% of the female audience present in the stands. Gross collection was 4,213,703 euros. 32% of tickets were sold to affiliated clubs who were thus able to bring boys and girls from the youth teams to the stadium.

The event, the first ISO20121 certificate with regard to sustainability, recorded significant data also with regard to television ratings.

The average share of the five matches of the Italian national team, broadcast by Sky and TV8, was 3.7%.

Of note is the figure for the initial match against France, which was broadcast on Sunday afternoons in conjunction with and in competition with programs such as “Amici di Maria De Filippi”, “Verissimo” and “Domenica In”, which recorded an average of 600,000 viewers overall, with a peak of 833,000 viewers in the last few minutes, 2,233,000 unique contacts and a 4.5% share.

That rugby is involving more and more enthusiasts and onlookers is also demonstrated by the prime-time programming on Raidue of the next final of the “Top 10”, the maximum national rugby tournament, on Sunday 28 May at 21.15 at the “Lanfranchi” stadium in Parma.