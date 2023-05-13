The Slavists are looking forward to a championship party. The derby at the main stadium is another shift for us, says coach Piták

One weekend, two derbies. The day after Saturday’s battle for the title in the Fortuna league, there will also be a prestigious match of Prague “S” in the women’s league (Sunday 12:30 p.m.). Slávistka already have a certain title, after the festive duel with Sparta they will be fondling the championship trophy. The place of celebration will add a touch of exclusivity, the derby will be hosted by Fortuna Arena for the first time. “Playing in Eden is a dream come true for every football player,” says Karel Piták in an interview for Sport.cz. He himself experienced a private happy ending: titles with Slavia passed him by as a player, and he only got them this year as coach of the women’s team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

