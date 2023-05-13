Lives to the limit, this is the diet prescribed by Dr Nowzaradan: what you should eat and for whom it is recommended

Lives on the edge, everything you need to know about Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s prescribed diet: food advice for weight loss.

The original title is My 600 lb life but in Italy we all know it as Lives on the edge. This is the Real Time program that tells the weight loss journey of patients suffering from severe forms of obesity. People who weigh over 300 kg after developing a real obsession with food, often an outlet to escape from problems. Thanks to the transmission, patients have the opportunity to take control of their lives, followed by the Iranian surgeon Younan Nowzaradan.

In the Houston clinic where he operates and works even with the cameras off, Dr Now takes care of patients, following them for twelve months. An arduous path, during which the protagonists have to deal with many difficulties in order to achieve the set objectives. A journey that begins with a very strict diet and, only when the weight suitable for the operation has been reached, the patient can undergo bariatric surgery. Speaking of diet, what is it food plan that the doctor prescribes for his patients? Here’s everything you need to know.

Lives on the edge, everyone is crazy about Dr Nowzaradan’s diet: what it consists of

He is one of the most famous doctors in the United States, thanks to the success of Vite al Limite. Let’s talk about Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, the Italian surgeon specialized in vascular surgery and bariatric surgery. A doctor who has become a real point of reference for millions of people who want to lose weight, just like the protagonists of the Real Time show. The first step of any slimming process is represented by a diet and, also in the case of Doctor Now’s procedure, it starts from diet.

It is a diet suitable for those who intend to lose a significant number of kg, being a lot low in carbohydrates (even those of vegetable origin), with a contribution ranging from 1200 a 800 calorie. It is not a diet suitable for those who are slightly overweight, because it aims to make them lose weight quickly: the diet is aimed at those who the loss of at least 45 kg. A low-carb diet that includes a high amount of protein, useful for muscle mass, during weight loss. Among the strict rules to follow is the one concerning fluid intake: drink at least 2 liters of water a day is critical. But which foods are allowed and which ones to absolutely avoid?

The diet recommended by Dr Now includes only three meals, during which the consumption of fiber and protein compared to carbohydrates and fats. As it reports Dilei.it, among the recommended foods we find non-starchy vegetables, lean meats, eggs, fish and low-fat cheeses, while among those to be avoided are pasta, bread, rice, cereals, potatoes, fatty cheeses, pork, butter and whole milk. No to sugary and carbonated drinks and pay attention to fruit: although it is not banned, it can contain high quantities of natural sugars. Like any diet, this too can and should only be followed after accurate medical evaluations and visits.