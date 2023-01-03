The new Friuli now really pays off, in the next accounting document, if the trend at the start of the championship is confirmed, the nest egg of tickets and season tickets for the new stadium will reach the figure of ten million per championship.

We will stop here for now because the pandemic and obvious difficulties in starting the project have overshadowed the development of the second part of “Friuli 2.0”, the one with the recreational and commercial activities in the “belly” of the distincts.

Also because the pandemic has forced the club to review the amortization plan for the works on the stadium under concession by the Municipality for 99 years and therefore, in fact, owned by the Pozzo club.

The August 2020 decree made it possible to reformulate the value of the plant, now valued at 55 million euros, and also to block the depreciation of the same for two years. Thus, over the next ten years, the remaining costs of the renovations will be spread substantially over the next 10 years with the highest share placed in the accounting years from 2024 to 2030. The calculation was made by estimating, downwards, what could be the minimum attendances seasons under the Rizzi arch: 330,000 fans per season. The owned stadium therefore pays off, Udinese’s accounts are in place and 2023, if even Sottil’s team continues until June in its beautiful championship, could be the ideal season to put the club on the market.

Stop everyone, as far as we know, no sale in view of the entire share package by the Pozzos, but the opening to the entry of those American investors who for months have been negotiating with the Friulian football family to bring their capital into a joint deal with cousins, now in Serie B, Watford.