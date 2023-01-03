Another chapter in the Qatargate scandal concerns one of the central figures of the investigation, Eva Kaili. According to various international media leaks, especially the Greek ones, the Greek authorities have asked Panama for information on possible money transfers from Qatar and relating to the accounts of MEP Kaili who is now detained in Brussels. In recent days, the president of the Greek anti-money laundering authority, Charalampos Vourliotis, sent an urgent request to the Panamanian authorities asking to be informed of the existence of remittances of around 20 million euros transferred from Qatar to accounts that may have been opened by Kaili or by his family members.

The request followed the rumors, also rebounded on social media and closely denied by Kaili’s lawyer, about an alleged account held by the Greek MEP and her parents at the Panamanian Bladex Bank.

After finding 750,000 euros in cash in the home of the former vice president of the EU Parliament, the authorities are therefore now working to try to understand if there were also unclean bank transactions attributable to politics.