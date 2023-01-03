In the late afternoon of Tuesday 3, on the state road 565 for Castellamonte, near Bairo Canavese, a Ford Kuga collided with an Audi Q5. Both Audi occupants were transported to Ivrea hospital by 118 paramedics, while the Ford driver was not injured.

Two teams from the Ivrea and Castellamonte firefighters were on site to provide assistance and secure the area. It will be up to the mobile radio of the Carabinieri of Ivrea and Valchiusa to establish the dynamics of the clash.

The road remained closed until the rescue efforts were completed.