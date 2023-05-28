The story of a player unlike any England remembers. Promotion to the Premier League? We will be steaming all summer

When he made his debut for English Luton in December 2013, 1,279 spectators watched the game of the fifth football league there at Alfreton. On Saturday, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu wrote another chapter in his incredible story, this time at Wembley in front of nearly 86,000 fans. Mpanzu is the first player in English history to progress from the fifth division all the way to the Premier League with one club. “I feel that he has completed his football dream, I can retire,” he proclaimed enthusiastically on Saturday.

