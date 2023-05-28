Home » The story of a player unlike any England remembers. Promotion to the Premier League? We will be steaming all summer
Sports

The story of a player unlike any England remembers. Promotion to the Premier League? We will be steaming all summer

by admin

When he made his debut for English Luton in December 2013, 1,279 spectators watched the game of the fifth football league there at Alfreton. On Saturday, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu wrote another chapter in his incredible story, this time at Wembley in front of nearly 86,000 fans. Mpanzu is the first player in English history to progress from the fifth division all the way to the Premier League with one club. “I feel that he has completed his football dream, I can retire,” he proclaimed enthusiastically on Saturday.

See also  Blanco tells Dazn: "I wanted to be a footballer, now music is my life"

You may also like

Accidental shooting at the range, the colonel of...

Lorenzo Musetti, “the Artist” who delights the public

Shaanxi’s first three-person basketball league ends – Xinhua...

Juventus-Milan, the probable formations

Zetterberg, Leetch, Huet, Ouellette and Foster were inducted...

Football: Bayern confirm coach Tuchel, Rummenigge returns –...

French Open: Ofner reaches second round in Paris...

French Open: Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk booed after avoiding...

The president of Lecco Di Nunno enters the...

At Roland-Garros, Maxime Cressy, the last ambassador of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy