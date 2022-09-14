STRAMBINO.

The Ponderano with minimal effort brings home the three points from the comparison with the Strambinese to which the honor of arms must be granted for having played with a revamped formation by virtue of the many absences that in various ways penalized the Azzurri. Giacoletto, Camosso, D’Orazio, Tessari and Sardella, as well as some young people, the absent ones from the ranks of the Azzurri who, despite everything, still played a good game both in terms of will and tenacity, so much so that in the end an equal result he would not have caused scandal.

The boys of Pesce paid, especially in the middle area of ​​the ground, for the greater physical prowess of the guests who, however, were not able to have the ball in their hands, so much so that Friddini’s goal, arrived shortly after the quarter of an hour of play it was the result of the only conclusion towards the goal defended by Gillone. However, it should be emphasized that Ponderano has shown that it is a tough formation that has its strong point in defense and that the final success does not scream scandal.

The start of the race is favorable to the guests who take over the operations in the central area of ​​the ground and try to put pressure on the defense of the hosts who still holds up well the impact, accusing only a fright after just 4 ‘when Esanu , after having made light on the left brushed a perfect cross for the insertion of Ottino who from a good position kicked the ball a palm over the crossbar.

The home blues ‘response was ready and at 10’ following a corner kick Mendo, from the edge in the central position, also sent the ball a breath over the crossbar. The episode that decides the match arrives at 18 ‘: a corner kick for the Strambinese beaten in an unorthodox way that triggers the guest counterattack led by Ottino who in speed makes three quarters of the field and after entering the area from the right supports in the center for Friddini who bags from two steps. The Strambinese feels the blow and only about half an hour tries to react by taking command of operations. Fasolato tries in the 40th minute after a percussion from the left finding the opposition of the visiting goalkeeper Guzzone who rejects with his hand.

Shortly after it is Padovan who, flying from the edge, calls Guzzone to the aerial catch. The most tempting opportunity to grab a draw comes in the 44th minute. On football from the flag a furious scrum is ignited in the guest area with the ball dancing near the goal line with a definitive rescue of Corniati. The second half sees the Azzurri desperately looking for an equal while Ponderano asserts his skills in the defensive phase by stopping the initiatives of Ferrero and his teammates without, however, following the offensive phase. Gillone remains inactive while his neighbor runs a couple of chills such as at 22 ‘when Migliorin fails to center the door on a close header, and at 36’ on Mendo’s shot that is lost by a whisker. The Azzurri di Pesce are still trying with their last forces but Ponderano holds up well and takes home the first victory of the championship. –

alfio quarello