“The strategic leadership of Club Brugge will remain with me in the coming years”: chairman Bart Verhaeghe returns to ‘potential takeover’

In the context of the departure of Vincent Mannaert (49) as CEO at Club Brugge, questions were also asked at the press moment about a possible takeover of Blue-Black. “The press made it clear that we wanted to sell Club,” said chairman Bart Verhaeghe (58).

“In the meantime, everyone knows that we are looking for partners for the challenges of the future. But I will remain the main shareholder together with Jan Boone in the coming years,” Verhaeghe said. “We now want to build a new stadium as quickly as possible: we hope to obtain a permit in the spring of 2024.”

“A takeover? The press made it clear that we wanted to sell the Club,” the chairman continued. “We appointed Raine to assess the options available to find the right partners in football for the future. Before the construction of the stadium, participate at the top in Belgium and stay on the map in Europe. The strategic leadership of Club Brugge will remain with me in the coming years. Hopefully that will provide peace and stability in that area.”

