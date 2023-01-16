“We all have to do something more.” Domenico Di Carlo has hit the mark. What the Pordenone coach said after the draw with Virtus Verona is sacrosanct, because what his team is doing is not enough. Despite having regained the lead solo in group A of series C, the lizards continue to express themselves subdued, with very unconvincing performances in terms of pace and offensive proposal. In addition to the players, the coach too, given his experience, is called to have a greater impact, to find new solutions so that his players become more dangerous.

MEDIOCRE

The match against the Veronese, a modest category formation, is to be forgotten as soon as possible. The only thing that needs to be saved is the fact that Festa finished undefeated for the first time after seven races. For the rest, the neroverdi made two shots on goal, one of which came after a rather random rebound (by Palombi). The other, signed by Candellone, had finished in goal, but the referee disallowed for suspected offside.

The company, providing the still image of the position of its attacker, wanted to reiterate how the network was regular. However, there is no going back and from today, the day when training resumes, we need to work to increase the quality of performance. If the championship ended right now, there would be nothing to say: Pordenone are first on their own and would be promoted to Serie B. But given that there are still 16 games to play, Di Carlo and his staff have to ask themselves where they can intervene . Can this team express itself only with the 4-3-1-2? If yes, during construction, if the tender gets complicated, can’t you really change the form? Should the main objective remain to concede as few goals as possible or can you think of scoring one more than your opponents?

CHANGE.

The approach of a top-ranked team must be aimed at improving itself, with the awareness that the difference is made by the weekly work. Even some players have to change pace and gain more personality during the game. Our thoughts go to Piscopo and Dubickas, whose means no one discusses as much as their too fluctuating performance. The market movements will, however, partially fill some gaps in the team. A solid striker and probably a top level defender will be signed. On Saturday against Virtus Festa they didn’t concede a goal, but on Danti’s header Pordenone risked conceding a 1-0 draw. No, that’s not enough.