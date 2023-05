The Phoenix Suns appear willing to trade DeAndre Ayton in the summer after matching the $133 million offer the center signed with the Pacers in 2022.

Great interest is expected in the center despite a season certainly not up to a former first pick in the draft.

The Suns could have offered Ayton a 177 million contract over five years but decided to wait with the center who in fact linked to the Pacers with an offer sheet then matched by Phoenix.