Original title: The suspenseful return of the Chinese Super League champion, the collective absence of foreign aid from the three towns has caused some rumors from the outside world

Wuhan Three Towns finally lost!

On the evening of the 24th, in the 17th round of the league, the three towns welcomed the relegation zone team Cangzhou Lions at home. The continuous absence of many foreign players still stopped the progress of the three towns.

Cangzhou’s new foreign aid Kante scored 4 goals by himself, giving Sanzhen a 3-4 defeat. After the first defeat of the season, Sanzhen’s lead over Taishan changed from 7 points to 4 points, and the suspense of the league championship returned.

Cangzhou Lions’ foreign aid Kante completed the “Big Four”.

Three towns suffered a large-scale injury crisis

From the away game against Taishan, Sanzhen fell into the dilemma of collective injuries to foreign aid.

In that game, foreign aid center defender Wallace was injured at the last moment before the game and withdrew from the main lineup. Only Davidson, a foreign aid in the three towns, could play. Fortunately, the team used their lives and finally succeeded in a 1-1 draw on the road.

After the game, the injured Romanian international Stanciu returned to play in the UEFA Nations League. After visiting Changchun 6 days later, Davidson was still the one who started the game alone, and the foreign striker Edmilson didn’t come off the bench for more than 30 minutes until the second half.

In addition, many local players in the three towns also encountered injury problems. Fortunately, the state of Yatai foreign aid center defender Okore was in a downturn, and the three towns returned to the winning track 2-1 away to complete the make-up match. Sanzhen widened the points gap with Taishan from 4 points to 7 points.

Back at home against Cangzhou in this game, the three towns were still plagued by foreign aid injuries. One foreign aid from Davidson played against Cangzhou’s four foreign aids in the frontcourt and the collective start, so that the strength gap between the two sides was far less than the points gap.

Sanzhen was 1-3 behind at one point, although the score was chased to 3-3 in the 84th minute of the game, in the 92nd minute, Jose Kanter, who joined Cangzhou in the summer window, scored the fourth goal of the game and gave The leaders lost their first game of the season.

The two sides staged a goal battle.

The collective absence of foreign aid has also caused some rumors from the outside world. At the post-match press conference, the three-town coach Pedro explained the team’s extensive injuries, “In the previous two-week break, some players appeared in training. Injury. Liu Dianzuo developed back discomfort after the match against Beijing Guoan, and he has been cooperating with the team doctor for active treatment.” “Malcon suffered a strain on the back of the thigh muscle. Stanciu had discomfort in his calf and was diagnosed with a calf muscle strain. At present, Stanciu has also returned to the Romanian national team to participate in the UEFA Nations League.” “Liu Yiming has also suffered some leg muscle injuries in training these days, and Edmilson is troubled by an ankle sprain. After playing in the last round, he sprained his ankle again in the same position, so he can’t play today. In this game, Zhang Wentao sprained his arm in the game against Shandong Taishan, and he was also unable to play in the last two games.” Fortunately, for Sanzhen, the next game will be played against Zhejiang team on October 4th. The team has 10 days to recover. Pedro also said, “I hope there will be no games in the next 10 days. During the preparation period, more players can recover in time, return to their best state, and participate in the team’s training and games.” See also Giro d'Italia, all ready for the stage in Friuli Venezia Giulia: the route and restrictions for the Marano-Castelmonte “When a player is injured, they need their teammates to come in in time. The performance of the players in the last three games is commendable, they showed a strong fighting spirit. Today is a very difficult situation. The players persevered and tried to tie the game and even get ahead.” Three towns’ first defeat of the season made the championship suspense again. Shandong Taishan sees chance to defend title From the point of view of the standings, this is a game with obvious strengths and weaknesses, but in the end, it was the first defeat of the three towns of the season. Pedro believes that the team did not lose sight of the enemy. “In fact, we are taking every game seriously, and there is no situation of underestimating the enemy or being lax. The coaching staff will also discuss and summarize the process of this game, solve the problems exposed in the game, and strive to continue to improve our strength. “ “We were at a disadvantage in the fight, our opponents won a lot of aerial duels and formed an effective counterattack. I still want to thank our players, the game was very difficult, we were behind most of the time, but the players They did not give up. Through their efforts, we once equalized the score and even hoped to complete the go-ahead. But football is like this, any mistake may lead to different results.” In the case of high expectations for the team, Pedro admitted that this is only the team’s first season in the Chinese Super League: “Although the team’s lineup is not complete now, the players show every game. The spirit of fighting to the end. The season is still very long.” See also Han Qiaosheng: The operation of the Football Association in the past two years has turned Chinese football into four different things – yqqlm The three towns of Wuhan encountered a shortage of foreign aid. Later in the match between Taishan and Shenzhen, Taishan ended the two-game unbeaten defeat to Shenhua and was tied by the three towns, and won a clean 4-0 victory, narrowing the points gap with the three towns to With 4 points, Cressan scored two goals, Moises and Guo Tianyu then sealed the victory. “I’m very happy to score two goals, and I’m even more happy to help the team win. Everyone knows that we have a lot of pressure on this game.” Asked about the competition with Sanzhen in an interview after the game, Cray San said. “We must first be ourselves and work hard until the last game. Three towns played well this year. No matter what the opponent is, we must persist until the last game, and hope we can go further.” Head coach Hao Wei said: “We are a whole, and I hope everyone can work together. There were some difficulties in the team a while ago, but the fans have been supporting the team. First of all, I would like to thank them and congratulate the players. The players slowly entered. In a good state, I hope to maintain the good state.” (The Paper reporter Song Chengliang)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: