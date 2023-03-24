At the end of the season, a small revolution took place at the level of the World Cup in cross-country skiing in Tallinn, Estonia. In an effort to eliminate the competitive advantage of mainly dominant Norwegians in the service background and at the same time to support the transition to more ecological fluoride-free waxes, FIS proceeded with a radical change in the established procedures. However, it was almost not reflected in the results, but there was a sharp accusation of fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

