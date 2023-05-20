The third youth sports league in Hangzhou is in full swing_Hangzhou Net

Soccer teenagers gallop in the green, the third youth sports league in Hangzhou is in full swing

On May 20th, the 2023 Hangzhou Youth Sports League football competition kicked off at the football field of Hangzhou Qiantang Roller Skating Center. 32 representative teams and nearly 300 young players from various elementary schools and football clubs in Hangzhou galloped on the green field to realize their football dreams.

The event is directed by the Hangzhou Football Association and hosted by the Hangzhou Sports Lottery Management Center. There are four groups of U7, U8, U9 and U10. The 5-a-side football competition is adopted, and girls can compete with boys on the same field. Although the children were young, they were full of passion and fought for every ball. They showed the spirit of mutual cooperation and tenacious struggle, and demonstrated the unique charm of the world‘s number one sport.

Hangzhou is one of the key cities for the development of football in the country. Hangzhou Sports Lottery has launched the Hangzhou Youth Sports League for three consecutive years. At the same time, enrich and improve the youth football competition system in Hangzhou, promote the popularization and promotion of youth training and youth football, consolidate the foundation of social football development, and strengthen the reserve talent team.

It is worth mentioning that the football field for this match is at the Asian Games venue Qiantang Roller Skating Center, which greatly stimulated the passion and fighting spirit of the players, and further created a strong atmosphere for national fitness and sharing the Asian Games. Next, the organizer will continue to actively mobilize young people to participate in sports, so that more young people can participate in mass sports, and at the same time guide young people and all walks of life to pay attention to, support and participate in the Asian Games.