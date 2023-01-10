Original title: 15 league championships in 20 years (quote)

Tianjin women’s volleyball team continues to improve (theme)

China Sports News reporter Su Chang

On the evening of January 8th, at the Shangrao Sports Center in Jiangxi Province, the Tianjin Bohai Women’s Volleyball Team lifted the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League Championship Gold Cup as they wished, which is also the 15th league championship trophy in team history. Looking back on this special season, Tianjin women’s volleyball coach Wang Baoquan said frankly that the team continued to carry forward the fighting spirit and overcome many difficulties. The whole team will continue to work hard, continue to train hard, and strive for greater progress.

As the defending champion this season, the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team won the championship with an undefeated record in 22 games. “We have encountered many situations this season. After overcoming many difficulties and winning the championship, we are very happy. The Tianjin women’s volleyball team has been tempered and paid a lot this season. I hope we will continue to summarize and improve.” Wang Baoquan said.

Twenty years ago, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team won the women’s volleyball league championship for the first time. Since then, this champion team has entered the league finals 18 times and won 15 championship trophies. Many championships, I think it is the result of everyone’s joint efforts, and I also thank Tianjin for its support to Tianjin Women’s Volleyball.” Wang Baoquan said that after Tianjin Women’s Volleyball won the championship for the first time 20 years ago, it has condensed the fighting spirit of Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team. Has been motivating the team.

An important reason why the Tianjin women’s volleyball team is loved by fans is the tenacious fighting spirit inherited from them. During the process of winning 15 league championships, they had many wonderful performances of Jedi counterattacks, twists and turns, and even major reversals. In the past two seasons, the Tianjin women’s volleyball team has won the championship with an absolute advantage. This season they have maintained a complete victory. Talking about this kind of progress, Wang Baoquan said: “The current Tianjin women’s volleyball team is driven by outstanding players such as national players Li Yingying and Wang Yuanyuan. The team’s online strength has continued to increase and its performance has become more stable.”

This season, the young players of Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team performed very well. The “post-00s” Chen Boya became Li Yingying’s main opponent. In the two finals, Chen Boya, who dared to fight hard, contributed 19 points to the team. For a young player who is the first to start That’s a pretty good score. Wang Baoquan said that this season is a very big exercise and test for Chen Boya. At the same time, Wang Baoquan also said that the achievements of this season are also inseparable from the performance of Li Yingying, Wang Yuanyuan and other national players. Improve your technical ability and make greater contributions to the Chinese women’s volleyball team.”