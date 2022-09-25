Home Sports The top 8 of the women’s volleyball championship are released in the quarter-finals, Shanghai and Liaoning compete in Beijing to challenge Jiangsu – Sports – CGTN
Sports

The top 8 of the women’s volleyball championship are released in the quarter-finals, Shanghai and Liaoning compete in Beijing to challenge Jiangsu – Sports – CGTN

by admin
The top 8 of the women’s volleyball championship are released in the quarter-finals, Shanghai and Liaoning compete in Beijing to challenge Jiangsu – Sports – CGTN

Original title: The top 8 of the women’s volleyball championship came out in the quarter-finals, Shanghai and Liaoning competed for Beijing to challenge Jiangsu

CCTV News: On the evening of September 24th, Beijing time, after seven competition days, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Championship group stage ended at the Zhangzhou Sports Training Base in Fujian, and all the top 8 teams were formed. Fujian, Shanghai, Tianjin, Beijing, which are in the top 4 in Group A, and Jiangsu, Shandong, Liaoning and Henan, which are in the top 4 in Group B, will advance to the top 8, and the champion will be determined by single-elimination. The 5 teams from Zhejiang, Sichuan, Hebei, Yunnan and Guangdong who have not qualified for the group will compete in the 9th to 13th qualifying matches.

According to the competition system, the top 4 teams in each group will compete in the quarter-finals: A1-B4, A2-B3, A3-B2, A4-B1. The 5 teams that failed to qualify are divided into Group C, and the single round-robin competition in the group will determine the ranking of the 9th to 13th (Note: The teams that have played against each other in the first stage of the group stage will no longer meet, and will be directly brought into the first round. The results of the competition between each other in a stage).

Both the quarter-finals and the 9th to 13th qualifying matches will start on September 26.

See also  Lang Ping officially resigns, "Women's Volleyball Spirit" will never leave | Beijing News Express_Chinese Women's Volleyball Team

You may also like

Women’s Basketball World Cup China team lost the...

World cycling championships, Van der Poel arrested and...

Women’s Basketball World Cup: China loses to USA...

Barcelona in an emergency for Inter: not only...

Owen, Golden Ball … made of crystal: “At...

Toni Kukoc talks about himself at the Festival...

UEFA Nations League-Cristiano Ronaldo sent a point and...

Federer and Nadal, the historical photo: hand in...

Cristiano Ronaldo, a blood mask after the clash...

Panatta, Barazzutti and Bertolucci unleashed between gags and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy