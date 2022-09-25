Original title: The top 8 of the women’s volleyball championship came out in the quarter-finals, Shanghai and Liaoning competed for Beijing to challenge Jiangsu

CCTV News: On the evening of September 24th, Beijing time, after seven competition days, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Championship group stage ended at the Zhangzhou Sports Training Base in Fujian, and all the top 8 teams were formed. Fujian, Shanghai, Tianjin, Beijing, which are in the top 4 in Group A, and Jiangsu, Shandong, Liaoning and Henan, which are in the top 4 in Group B, will advance to the top 8, and the champion will be determined by single-elimination. The 5 teams from Zhejiang, Sichuan, Hebei, Yunnan and Guangdong who have not qualified for the group will compete in the 9th to 13th qualifying matches.

According to the competition system, the top 4 teams in each group will compete in the quarter-finals: A1-B4, A2-B3, A3-B2, A4-B1. The 5 teams that failed to qualify are divided into Group C, and the single round-robin competition in the group will determine the ranking of the 9th to 13th (Note: The teams that have played against each other in the first stage of the group stage will no longer meet, and will be directly brought into the first round. The results of the competition between each other in a stage).

Both the quarter-finals and the 9th to 13th qualifying matches will start on September 26.