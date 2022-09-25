According to the latest data from the World Health Organization website, as of 17:39 CET on the 23rd, there were 611,421,786 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the world and 6,512,438 deaths.

Americas: More than 10,000 deaths from new crown pneumonia in Iowa, USA

According to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 10:23 on the 24th Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States reached 96,056,075, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,056,373.

Iowa officials reported this week that more than 10,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the state, The Associated Press reported.

According to Iowa’s updated data on the 21st, the state’s death toll related to the new crown virus infection was 10,051. Using a seven-day moving average, the state is seeing an average of eight deaths per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report pointed out that nearly one-third of Iowa residents have not been vaccinated against the new crown, and the population who has received at least one dose of the vaccine accounts for 69.3% of the total population, ranking 33rd in the country.

According to a report by South American media MercoPress on the 23rd, Peru’s health authorities announced that nationwide it will no longer be mandatory for people to wear masks indoors. But masks are still required on public transport, in hospitals and around anyone with clinical respiratory illness.

Europe: The number of new crown infections in many countries increases

According to the US political news website Politico, the number of new crown infections and hospitalizations in the northern European country is rising due to the cold weather.

Belgian health authorities say a new wave of coronavirus infections in the country will hit in mid-October. In the week ended September 19, the number of new confirmed cases of the new crown in the country increased by 17% from the previous week.

According to the Danish Institute of Infectious Diseases, the country’s Covid-19 infection rate has reversed, and after a long period of decline, infection rates are now stabilizing or rising slightly across regions.

In the United Kingdom, the number of new confirmed cases of new crowns in the country increased by 13% in the week ended September 17 compared with the previous week; the number of hospitalizations in the week ended September 19 increased by 17% compared with the previous week.

Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, have been warning for months that coronavirus infections could rise again during the cold season.

According to the TASS news agency, Russia’s new crown virus epidemic prevention and control headquarters reported on the 23rd that in the past 24 hours, the country had 53,335 new confirmed cases of new crown, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 20,694,894; 104 new deaths were added, and the cumulative number of deaths reached 386,551. people.

Asia: More than 800 people infected at Awa dance party in Japan’s Tokushima prefecture

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV (NHK) report, on the 23rd, Japan added 63,871 new confirmed cases of new crowns and 87 new deaths.

According to Japan’s “Asahi Shimbun” report on the 22nd, in August this year, the Awa dance was held in Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture, Japan after a lapse of three years, but about a quarter of the participants, including dancers, were infected with the new crown virus. , the number of confirmed cases exceeds 800.

According to Yonhap News Agency, according to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters of South Korea on the 24th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea added 29,353 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia compared with 0:00 the previous day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 24.59 million; 63 new deaths were added. The number of cases exceeded 28,000, with an average fatality rate of 0.11%.

