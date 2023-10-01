Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev Warns of World War III as British Troops Plan to Train Ukrainian Forces

On Sunday, October 1, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev expressed concerns over the British statement about sending trainers to Ukrainian territory, warning that it could lead to the outbreak of World War III. Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, stated that as drones continued to be dropped between Russia and Ukraine, British soldiers would become legitimate targets for Russian forces.

Medvedev made it clear that the Russian military would treat British soldiers training Ukrainian troops “without mercy.” He explained via Telegram that such measures by the West would only accelerate the outbreak of World War III. In fact, Medvedev went as far as to say that if “Taurus” missiles were provided to Kiev to attack Russia, an attack on a German production plant would be considered “in compliance with international law.”

This warning comes in response to British Defense Minister Grant Shapps’ statement to the Daily Telegraph on September 30. Shapps revealed that he had held talks with army commanders regarding plans to deploy British troops in Ukraine for training purposes. He further mentioned that this proposal, which is currently under study, aims to reduce reliance on military bases in the UK and NATO members.

During a visit to Kiev, Shapps discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the possibility of the British navy playing a role in protecting merchant ships from Russian attacks in the Black Sea. If approved, this would mark the first deployment of British military forces in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Sunday that it had successfully shot down 16 out of 30 Russian drones launched into Ukrainian territory overnight. The Ukrainian army revealed via Telegram that Russia had launched drones from multiple directions, with the Cherkasy region in central Ukraine being specifically targeted. The governor of Cherkasy confirmed that the attack caused one injury and resulted in a fire at a grain storage warehouse.

Further damage was reported in the southern Mykolayev region and the Dnipropetrovsk region in the east. Ukraine’s presidential office released a statement stating that infrastructure and warehouses had been damaged in these areas. Additionally, the Ukrainian military reported that Russian attempts to regain lost ground near the town of Zaporizhnovodarivka and the Bakhmut axis were unsuccessful.

Al Jazeera reporters on the ground stated that Russia bombs over 100 Ukrainian towns near the front line on a daily basis, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents.

In retaliation, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it had destroyed Ukrainian drones in the Smolensk and Krasnodar regions. One drone was shot down in the Krasnodar region, while three others were downed in the Smolensk region. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region also reported a Ukrainian bombing attack on the province’s central market, causing three injuries and triggering alarms.

Russian news agencies released a video clip allegedly showing Russian troops targeting a Ukrainian woman with artillery as she attempted to cross a forest to the Avdiivka region in the east of the country.

The situation between Russia and Ukraine remains tense, with both sides engaged in ongoing conflict. The prospect of British troops training Ukrainian forces has only heightened tensions and raised concerns over the possibility of an escalation into a full-blown international conflict.