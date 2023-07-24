The Tour de France is over, Jonas Vingegaard won it

Loading player

The 110th edition of the Tour de France, the most famous and sought-after stage race in international cycling, ended on Sunday with the traditional “catwalk” in Paris. As widely expected from last week’s results, the general classification and therefore the yellow jersey was won for the second consecutive year by the 26-year-old Dane Jonas Vingegaard, with 7 minutes and 29 seconds ahead of the Slovenian Tadej Pogačar. In third and fourth place, over 10 minutes behind, were brothers Adam and Simon Yates.

Not since Vincenzo Nibali’s victory in 2014 had there been such a large gap between first and second classified (at the time it was 7 minutes and 37 seconds). This year the Italian best placed in the general classification of the seven at the start was the twenty-eight year old Giulio Ciccone, thirty-second, who won the climbers’ classification and therefore the characteristic polka dot jersey.

The twenty-first and final stage, run entirely in the center of Paris with arrival on the Champs-Élysées, was instead won in the sprint, and at the photo finish, by the Belgian Jordi Meeus, who preceded his compatriot Jasper Philipsen by a few centimeters at the finish line. Just Philipsen won the green jersey as leader of the points standings.

Next year the Tour de France will have a different format than usual, due to the concomitance with the Summer Olympics in Paris. It will start from Florence and will remain in Italy for three stages. It will then finish in Nice with a time trial that will start in the Principality of Monaco.

