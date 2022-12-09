The TvB coffee arrives to support the Pdm: a synergy all in the name of basketball, with the stamp of Manuel Caffè, to help the wheelchair basketball team.

In September, on the TVB team presentation evening, Manuel Caffè (TVB sponsor) was represented by his foreign sales manager: the Export Manager Francesco Donati noticed two people in particular among the audience, Fabio and Paolo from the team PDM, with which a bond of sincerity and sharing is immediately established. It only takes a few minutes for Francesco to understand that there was an opportunity to lend a hand in a concrete way to this interesting project that needs support and economic resources. In order for wheelchair athletes to play basketball, it is necessary to cover the costs of attending matches around Italy. That same evening Francesco proposed his idea to Fabio and Paolo, PDM executives who were enthusiastic about it, and to Giovanni Favaro of TVB who immediately welcomed it.

Within a few days, the prototype that is being presented today is ready. “I have always loved doing something for the social. When we are in need, we all like to get help. Now is the time, not tomorrow: I believe that helping others should be everyone’s duty. It’s important to know that there are people who will greatly benefit from our small gestures: it’s easy not to do them (often out of laziness or selfishness), but it’s also easy to do them (it doesn’t cost us anything). Not to mention that helping is also therapeutic for those who help: it makes us feel good about ourselves” says Francesco Donati of Manuel Caffè who presented the initiative together with PDM and TVB today in Sant’Antonino.

Both the TVB and PDM logos stand out on the label, as well as a gem: a plate by Magnus (the famous cartoonist and author of Alan Ford) who drew especially for PDM, in which we see the character “Number One” raising the cup to heaven, sitting on the famous wheelchair. Tactile label, with an orange peel effect that recalls the basketball, and silver finishes that make it a collector’s item. The Manuel coffee jar for TVB/PDM contains a fine blend of roasted and ground Arabica and Robusta coffee for the moka. It has a round body, an intense aroma of cocoa and caramel, with a persistent aftertaste.

It is one of the most successful blends, which is always chosen because it combines character and aroma in a unique and inimitable way. Designed not only for team supporters, but for anyone who loves good coffee, and for anyone who also wants to do good. The sale price to the public is 8 euros, with a promotion for the launch at 7 euros. All proceeds (net of expenses) are donated to the PDM charity, which thus raises funds to allow wheelchair athletes to continue playing basketball.

The jar is available all year round: at Palaverde in the team merchandising store – at Palaverde in the VIP area reserved for team members and sponsors – online on the dedicated website www.TrevisoBasketCaffe.com – in the points of sale in the province join the initiative: they will be able to contact Manuel Caffè directly to request the supply, thus collectively contributing to this important charity project – to all the companies that want to add it to their Christmas baskets, or simply give it to employees, customers and suppliers.