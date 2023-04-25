The “trick” in Social Security to collect two pensions at the same time that everyone is talking about

In most cases, citizens must choose and keep only one pension

Usually the same person You cannot collect two contributory pensions that belong to the same scheme at the same time. A contributory pension is that economic benefit, which usually granted for lifeand that is given to workers by Social Security as retirement.

Contributory pensions in force in Spain are the of retirement, widowhood, orphanhood, permanent disability and in favor of relatives; while pensions non-contributory are “economic benefits that are recognized to those citizens who, being in needlack sufficient subsistence resources even though they have never contributed or for a long enough time”.

In article 163 of the Royal Decree Law on Social Security, it is specified that the same beneficiary cannot collect two contributory pensions at the same time. But, although this is the general trend, it is contemplated an exception that can affect the retirees who have worked as self-employed and employed by others.

In general, when a citizen is entitled to one or more tax benefits, they are obliged to choose only one, even if there is an exception: the widow’s pension. This kind of pension It is the only one that can be compatible with the exercise of a professional activity, with the unemployment subsidy, aid for the care of dependent minors and temporary disability and retirement pensions.

This is the only exception in which someone could collect two pensions at the same timeand to do so it would have to meet a series of requirements such as not exceed the maximum limit of the pension (2,819.19 euros per month) and not exceed twice the amount of the minimum widow’s pension for people over 65 years of age if they already receive the Mandatory Old Age and Disability Insurance.